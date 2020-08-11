WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asked a tough question about last night’s riots, she loses her cool with reporter

Share:

Disgraced and failed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) lost her cool during a press conference when she was asked a tough question about last night’s devastating riots in downtown Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot and her team were asked if the reason last night’s riots were so bad is that police and city officials went “easy” on past rioters during the George Floyd uprising.

However, that didn’t go over well with the angry little mayor.

Instead of answering the question like a responsible elected official, Lightfoot got hot under the collar and silenced the reporter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.