WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Dresses Up As ‘Rona Destroyer’ To Announce Halloween Guidelines

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot donned a black mask and a red cape embroidered with “Rona Destroyer” to announce coronavirus related Halloween guidelines on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Lightfoot’s guidelines require people to wear masks and ask anyone handing out candy to post a sign or leave a porch light on to let others know they’re participating in the festivities, the Tribune reported. Trick-or-treaters are asked to move in groups of six or less, to avoid putting their hands into bowls and to wash their hands before eating any candy.

The city will not allow parties “large or small,” or haunted houses, according to the Tribune. Lightfoot conceded that telling people they can’t trick-or-treat would be unrealistic.

“This year more than ever it is important to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly,” Lightfoot said, the Tribune reported. She previously said she didn’t expect “mass crowds of trick-or-treating like we have in years past.”

The city’s annual “Halloweek” activities will happen from Oct. 26th through the 31st, the Tribune reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued statewide trick-or-treating guidelines Saturday, the Tribune reported. The state encouraged people to stay home and that if people were going to participate in trick-or-treating that they should stay within their households.