WATCH: Check Out This New Police Tech That Allows Cops To Lasso Crooks Spiderman-Style

Police are often faced with a situation in which a person struggling with mental illness or high on drugs presents a threat to the safety of others or themselves. If only there was a way to take them down without using lethal force.

There soon may be if new technology being tested in Illinois gets put into routine use.

Officers from several suburban precincts gathered last week at the Buffalo Grove Police Department to test a new tool called the “BolaWrap.” Las Vegas-based Wrap Technologies showed off a hand-held device that shoots out an 8-foot Kevlar tether from as far to 25 feet — wrapping up a dangerous person without the use of lethal force.- READ MORE