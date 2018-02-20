WATCH: Charlie Dent Admits The NRA’s True Power Is Its Massive Membership, Not Donations

Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania admitted the National Rifle Association (NRA) doesn’t draw its power from political donations but from the size of its membership.

Co-host Dave Briggs asked Dent if gun control measures were failing because of the NRA’s monetary contributions to Congress, and Dent said he doesn’t believe that to be true.

“If you could pull back the curtain a little bit and just share with us, what happens. How does this fail each and every time?” Briggs asked. “Is it as simple as saying the NRA is just too powerful and people can’t say no to their donations?” – READ MORE

