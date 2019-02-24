WATCH: Charles Barkley Leaves Shaq Begging Him To Stop As He Hilariously Targets Smollett

On TNT’s “Halftime Report” Thursday night, co-host Charles Barkley left co-host Shaquille O’Neal pleading with him to stop after Barkley’s comments on the Jussie Smollett fiasco had O’Neal practically gasping for air from laughing so hard. Barkley referenced the evidence that Smollett had written a check to the two Nigerian brothers allegedly involved in the attack on him as well as actor Liam Neeson’s admission that years ago he had gone looking for a black man to hurt after a friend of his alleged she had been raped by a black man.

Charles Barkley teaches America the correct way to commit a crime pic.twitter.com/Y1mMvXx4Fy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 22, 2019

The segment starts with co-host Ernie Johnson posting one more post-it note on a wall filled with the team’s various predictions.

Co-host Kenny Smith asks: Ernie, what’s the most ridiculous one over there that’s still living that you would say has no chance of happening?

Barkley answers from the host’s table: Two black guys beating a black guy up.- READ MORE