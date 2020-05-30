WATCH: Chaos Outside White House as Unruly Protestors Challenge, Joust With Secret Service

“People have managed to toss over the temporary barricades, they’re being pushed back by the Secret Service. More police arriving. Heating up fast outside the White House’s north lawn.”

“Every last one of you knows a crooked cop and you do nothing because you’re fucking cowards,” a man yells at the Secret Service. “You’re complicit.” Another protester chimes in: “Fix the broken system.”

Time for the water cannons. https://t.co/nFtbpHNAL2 — Edward J Rzeppa (@J_Edward65) May 30, 2020

People have managed to toss over the temporary barricades, they’re being pushed back by the Secret Service. More police arriving. Heating up fast outside the White House’s north lawn. pic.twitter.com/jaXKmjV0R9 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Flashpoint at the White House. A protester tried to jump the construction fence in Lafayette Park. Secret Service chased him into the march, threw him on the ground then led him away. Bottles thrown. May 29, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --