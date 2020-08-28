WATCH: Chaos Erupts In DC After GOP Convention; Rand Paul And Wife Chased Down Street By BLM Protesters

Washington — A crowd of protesters surrounded U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the lawmaker from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Video posted on social media showed dozens of people confronting Paul and his wife, who were flanked by Metro Police, in a Washington street after midnight.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

A woman opened the back door of the bus of RNC attendees and hopped inside #RNCConvention2020 #DC #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/Uar2cVbk7y — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Protesters could be heard shouting “No Justice No Peace” and “Say Her Name” before one appears to briefly clash with an officer, pushing him and his bike backward, sending the officer into Paul’s shoulder. – READ MORE

