WATCH: Chaos Erupts in Brooklyn as NYPD Clamp Down on Protestors

“A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests.”

This story is developing.

#Breaking: NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun.

Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization.

Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location.

84 Pct under siege, as well. Also, Brooklyn North.

— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020