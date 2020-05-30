WATCH: Chaos Erupts in Brooklyn as NYPD Clamp Down on Protestors

“A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests.”
#Breaking: NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun.
Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization.
Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location.
84 Pct under siege, as well. Also, Brooklyn North.
— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020
Van abandoned and being totally wrecked with bricks pic.twitter.com/hzG20Azh23
— Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd Protestors in Brooklyn set an #NYPD vehicle on fire. pic.twitter.com/FOcUHkE2yt
— Corey L Teague (@CoreyLTeague1) May 30, 2020
Protesters push back police van near 88th Precinct in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/PiIvSNz1TE
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 30, 2020
NYPD
Excessive force?
Or Justified?
And feel free to defend your position. pic.twitter.com/DE2rFW3qWU
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 30, 2020
The moment when Rioters set fire on a NYPD Van on Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, New York#Houstonprotest#AtlantaRiot pic.twitter.com/nNQ4gw9Sin
— Erkan Şahin (@erkansahinn_) May 30, 2020
NYPD RMP ablaze near Fort Green Park in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/rgo6YHCMab
— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020
Cops charge at protesters again. Bottles flying pic.twitter.com/uWaItfFAOf
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 30, 2020
— #GeneralStrike #NoBillionaires🌹🏴 (@greyglittr) May 30, 2020
A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZuciQA82fe
— Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) May 29, 2020
BLM protesters force the NYPD to reverse out of blocking them, protesters chant at the NYPD and one throws a rock #NYCPROTEST #nyc #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/oYxX2t38Bv
— barely informed with elad 🕵🏻♂️ (@elaadeliahu) May 30, 2020
