WATCH: CBS reporter forces Nancy Pelosi to own ‘obstructing’ COVID relief after blaming Republicans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was confronted Sunday over her efforts to block coronavirus relief last year after she recently attempted to blame Republicans for holding up a second economic relief bill for millions of Americans whose sources of income have been cut by lockdowns and other COVID-related restrictions.

During an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Lesley Stahl noted that because Democrats lost so many seats in the House during the last election, Joe Biden’s victory was not a signal that Americans want the Democratic agenda — they simply sought a new president.

60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl calls out Speaker Pelosi for refusing to compromise on COVID relief: “You held out for eight months.” pic.twitter.com/zsR29IXbsq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2021

In response, Pelosi claimed the election was a mandate that Americans want both the Democratic agenda and a new tone in the White House, adding that she tells Democrats they “have a responsibility to find common ground” with Republicans. – READ MORE

