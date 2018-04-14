Politics TV World
WATCH: CBS Humiliated After Unable to Find Syria on Map… On Live TV
As the liberal website Mediaite first pointed out, the action started when “CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor began a report on a potential U.S. military strike on Syria. In the background was a graphic with the words “Punishing Syria” and a prominent map of … the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Here’s a screen grab from Mediaite of Glor’s report as it first aired on Tuesday.
And here’s a screenshot from what is supposed to be a video of the same broadcast as it appeared on YouTube.
There’s no notification on the YouTube version that it is in any way different, but obviously someone at CBS realized how wrong the original graphic was. – READ MORE
