WATCH: Candace Owens Rips Apart MSNBC Host for ‘Tearing Down the Black Community’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is no stranger to confronting bullying and unfair tactics from the left.

When she decided to accept an invitation to sit in on MSNBC’s “The Beat” on Tuesday, this drive to challenge the left’s threatening tactics showed its head once again as Owens was forced to defend herself against both a condescending, interrupting host and the other guest, Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson.

Watch the exchange below. It’s about 11 minutes long, but it’s well worth the time.

After being shown dated clips of Donald Trump and asked to respond, Owens jumped in to attack the host.

“I think the fact that every time I’m brought here, I’m being asked to dispute another black person. The black community is broken up in general. I don’t want to partake in that,” she said. – READ MORE

Candace Owens credited “leftist media” with “inciting violence and hate,” offering her comments during a Tuesday interview with Breitbart News’s Curt Schilling.

Owens said Antifa agitators were “inspired” to target her and Charlie Kirk with harassment by a HuffPost article deriding the duo as “racist.”

[Antifa] hyperlinked to a Huffington Post article. We say it all the time, the leftist media is inciting violence and hate by calling everybody a racist and a white supremacist. They linked to a Huffington Post article which said that Turning Point USA had among its ranks a woman who tweeted something that was controversial and racist, and therefore gave Huffington Post the power to call our entire organization racist. That is what inspired the attack.

The Huffington Post inspired the attack against Charlie Kirk and I yesterday in the restaurant. The leftist media does not understand that when you smear people — when you call them Nazis, when you call them Nazi-defenders, when you call them white supremacists — you are giving permission to the people that are closest to Nazis in America — these brown shirts, these Antifa gangs and thugs — to come out and attack people. … The Huffington Post has told them that they are virtuous in their actions.– READ MORE

