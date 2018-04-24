WATCH: Candace Owens Accuses The Left Of ‘Wanting Their Slaves Back’

Turning Point USA Urban Engagement Director Candace Owens said liberals want black people to remain as slaves, Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

Owens was thrust into the limelight Saturday after rapper Kanye West commended her on Twitter and said he likes the way she thinks.

West came under fire for defending the black conservative and Owens thinks it has to do with the desire to keep African Americans down. – READ MORE

