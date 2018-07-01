True Pundit

WATCH: Canadian Woman Attempting to Escape Police Falls Through Ceiling

A Canadian Woman’s Plan To Escape The Police After Allegedly Making A Fraudulent Purchase Fell Through When She Came Crashing Down Through A Grocery Store’s Ceiling, Surveillance Video Released Thursday Shows.

The video shows a woman trying to escape the authorities by climbing through the vents of the King Street Reddi Mart in Alberta, Canada, on Monday before she fell back into the store.

CTV News reported the woman’s foiled escape plan began when the woman and her male companion allegedly tried to purchase an item using stolen credit cards.

Bhagwant Chauhan, the store’s owner, said the couple had been loitering outside the store for hours before entering to buy a can of soda. – READ MORE

A woman's plan to escape the police after allegedly making a fraudulent purchase failed when she fell through a grocery store's ceiling.

