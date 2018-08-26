WATCH: Campus Reform Asks New Yorkers If America Was Ever ‘Truly Great’

On Tuesday, Campus Reform uploaded a video in which digital media director Cabot Phillips asks people in New York City’s Washington Square Park if America was ever great.

Phillips’ question comes on the heels of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent remarks that America was “never that great,” which were subsequently walked back.

The responses from the individuals being interviewed are not all that surprising- READ MORE

When Cuomo spoke on Friday about his comments, he said he was “inartful.”

“The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear,” he said, according to The Democrat & Chronicle.

“Of course America is great and of course America has always been great. No one questions that,” he added.

He went on to describe how his immigrant ancestors showed evidence of America’s greatness.

“As you know, my family is evidence of American greatness. My grandparents came to this country as poor immigrants and their son became governor and his son became governor. That’s never been a question,” he said. – READ MORE