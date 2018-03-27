WATCH: Camerota Finally Starts Pushing Back on David Hogg Smearing NRA, Rubio

On Monday’s New Day, CNN host Alisyn Camerota finally conducted an interview with liberal gun control activists in a manner that didn’t simply give them a forum to push their agenda and make incendiary comments about the NRA and Republicans, but actually spent several questions challenging them for demonizing their opponents. And, over the weekend during live coverage of the March for Our Lives rally, Camerota admitted that she had “mischaracterized” Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio’s response to the Parkland school shootings.

As Parkland student David Hogg and his sister, Lauren, appeared as guests just past 8:30 a.m. Eastern, Camerota began by simply asking them what they thought the anti-gun March for Our Lives rally from the weekend had accomplished. She then spent the rest of the segment posing questions that were more sympathetic toward conservatives. In her second question, the CNN host defended Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio as she posed:

But I guess my point is that, if you’re trying to get everybody together, if you’re trying to have solutions, do you think it is helpful when you say things like, “Marco Rubio is putting,” you know, “For $1.05,” or whatever your coupon said, “that’s how much he values students.” I mean, do you think that’s unnecessarily provocative? – READ MORE

