WATCH: Camera Captures Moment Socialist Venezuela Residents Sees Cow and Starts Salivating

There is no question that the “socialist paradise” of Venezuela is in dire straights.

The promise of “equality” has resulted in citizens searching through garbage heaps in hopes of finding anything edible, getting into fights over daily necessities.

What has been circulating on the internet the past few days, however, might just trump it all.

In a shocking video recording at the fishing village of Palmarito in Merida, Venezuela, a large of group of men can be seen stoning a cow to death, shouting various exclamations of frustration over their extreme hunger, The Daily Mail reported.

The men stone the cow, and the poor animal does its best do defend itself from assailants, but it’s no use.

The animal is slaughtered at the hands of the starving attackers, who then fall upon it, presumably to distribute its meat for their homes and families. – READ MORE

Several people were killed and more than a dozen injured in socialist Venezuela on Thursday after they tried to loot stores for food so they would not starve to death.

AFP News reports that in the town of Arapuey, looters desperately tried to get food and clashed with the military, which resulted in approximately 100 arrests. According to the local press and the opposition party, four people were killed and 15 injured after violence erupted over attempts to loot food.

Four people are killed and 15 injured in violence linked to food looting in Venezuela, according to members of the opposition and the local press https://t.co/IyGFPxco2I pic.twitter.com/EFdPdYnbkB — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 12, 2018

Key takeaways from AFP’s report include:

Universities in Venezuela say that 30.2% of Venezuelans face poverty, 51.5% face extreme poverty.

The Venezuelan government says that 18.3% of Venezuelans face poverty, 4.4% face extreme poverty.- READ MORE