WATCH: California Town Hall Erupts Over Sanctuary City Policy: ‘We Were Never Offered Sanctuary!’

At a town hall meeting on Wednesday night, over 60 fired-up residents of Escondido, California voiced their passionate opinions on the state’s sanctuary city policy before a city council vote concerning the Trump administration’s lawsuit against it. Opponents of the sanctuary policy, including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, argue that it’s unconstitutional and a detriment to public safety.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, Escondido City Council voted 4-1 in favor of filing a legal brief in support of the Trump administration’s lawsuit. “The council decided to file a legal brief in support of the lawsuit, which challenges the legality of three state laws enacted last year. Among them is a statute that limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities,” Fox 5 reports.

The hotly-contested pre-vote town hall included the voices of legal immigrants outraged over the sanctuary policy that shields local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE. – READ MORE