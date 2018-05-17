California MAGA Voters Are Fed Up With Sanctuary City Policies: ‘Americans Are Dreamers Too’ (VIDEO)

Speaking out against the state’s Senate Bill 54, unofficially known as the “sanctuary state” bill, the residents spoke out about the negative impacts the law has had in their communities since it was signed by Governor Jerry Brown in October.

“Americans are dreamers too. We’re paying for welfare, for section 8, you costing us our jobs. We’re paying for you,” one woman said. “Respect Americans. This is America! This is our home and this is our country.”

After listening to their concerns, the Santa Clara city council voted 5-0 to oppose the SB 54 — making it the first city in Los Angeles County to officially oppose the legislation. The city joins a handful of other Southern California municipalities in opposition.

The city’s resolution cities provisions in SB 54 that conflict with federal law and directs the city attorney to file a brief in support of the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state of California “if and when appropriate.” – READ MORE

