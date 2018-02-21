WATCH: California Libs Have No Clue… Give Outrageous Answers for Fake President’s Day Questions

A recent trip to the liberal mecca of California by the folks at Prager University for the purposes of interviewing locals and visitors on what they know about America’s presidents proved to be as hilarious as one might expect.

To be blunt, the folks hanging out at Hollywood Boulevard knew pretty much nothing about America’s presidents, though at least one of them had a great excuse for her ignorance: “How am I supposed to know — I’m European.”

Fair enough point. For the others, however, there were no excuses — particularly for the woman who claimed Abraham Lincoln was America’s first president. – READ MORE

