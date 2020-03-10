WATCH: California Gov. Newsom refutes media narrative, says Trump has said and done ‘everything I could have hoped for’ on coronavirus

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom gave President Donald Trump and his administration full credit for an effective and satisfactory response to the growing coronavirus problem in his state, according to Newsweek.

As the country deals with the spread of the virus and a continued shortage of available tests, the Trump administration has been criticized heavily by Democratic politicians and the media. Newsom, however, is pleased with how Trump has handled the crisis.

Gavin Newsom issues an astoundingly glowing endorsement of Trump and Pence’s handling of coronavirus and cruise ship response.

“We had a very long conversation, and every single he said they followed through on.”

Have the rest of the Dems not seen this?

pic.twitter.com/HzWDsCZ4MA — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 10, 2020

“We had a private conversation, but he said, ‘We’re gonna do the right thing’ and ‘You have my support, all of our support, logistically and otherwise,'” Newsom said Monday.

“He said everything that I could have hoped for. And we had a very long conversation, and every single thing he said, they followed through on.” – READ MORE

