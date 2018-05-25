WATCH: Business Owner Tells Nancy Pelosi His Employees’ Bonus And Pay Increases Were Not ‘Crumbs’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi fielded a question during a CNN town hall Wednesday from a business owner who clearly took issue with her characterization of the Republican tax cuts as “crumbs.”

“We are a small business with seven full time employees that provide the fertilizer and seed products to our farm customers,” said the business owner named John. “When the tax and jobs bill was passed, I gave my employees $1,000 bonus, plus a 5 percent pay increase that they appreciated very much. Add to that the reduced withholding from their pay collection and it turned into a noticeable increase in income. This certainly was not crumbs to them. My question is, what can you add to this legislation that would also contribute to the growth of jobs and wages in our country?” – READ MORE

