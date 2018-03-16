True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Brzezinski Attacks First and Second Amendments Simultaneously

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski managed to dismiss both the First and Second Amendment in the same sentence when she opined that the NRA “should be sued, and forced to take down” what she described as “inflammatory ads.”

Brzezinski voiced this startling opinion at the tail-end of her three hour show. In the final segment of the morning, an image of a recent NRA tweet featuring a photo of a firearm appeared onscreen, which read, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.” Brzezinski responded: “The NRA, with their inflammatory ads, and threatening ads, should be sued and forced to take them down.”

Her remarks are the latest in a pattern of increasingly aggressive anti-gun rhetoric that she and her co-host Joe Scarborough have espoused since the horrific Parkland, Florida shooting last month. Brzezinski’s disregard for the right to bear arms appears to have bled into her reading of other constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, such as free speech. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Brzezinski Attacks First and Second Amendments Simultaneously
Brzezinski Attacks First and Second Amendments Simultaneously

On Thursday, MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski managed to dismiss both the First and Second Amendment in the same sentence when she opined that the NRA “should be sued, and forced to take down” what she described as “inflammatory ads.”
NewsBusters NewsBusters
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: