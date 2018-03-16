WATCH: Brzezinski Attacks First and Second Amendments Simultaneously

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Thursday, MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski managed to dismiss both the First and Second Amendment in the same sentence when she opined that the NRA “should be sued, and forced to take down” what she described as “inflammatory ads.”

Brzezinski voiced this startling opinion at the tail-end of her three hour show. In the final segment of the morning, an image of a recent NRA tweet featuring a photo of a firearm appeared onscreen, which read, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.” Brzezinski responded: “The NRA, with their inflammatory ads, and threatening ads, should be sued and forced to take them down.”

Her remarks are the latest in a pattern of increasingly aggressive anti-gun rhetoric that she and her co-host Joe Scarborough have espoused since the horrific Parkland, Florida shooting last month. Brzezinski’s disregard for the right to bear arms appears to have bled into her reading of other constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, such as free speech. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1