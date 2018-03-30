WATCH: Broward Sheriff Attends Democrat Meetings, Taunts Reporter Demanding Answers

This week, a local news affiliate in Florida continued to press Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel about last month’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Israel responded by dodging questions and even going as far as to taunt the reporter who allegedly caught him politicking at the Weston Democratic Club.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel taunts Local 10 News reporter Bob Norman for continuing to ask questions about the Parkland shooting, tells him: “It looks like you’re getting angry.” Norman caught Israel politicking at the Weston Democratic Club. pic.twitter.com/N5uMlBiIg6 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 29, 2018

Local 10 News reporter Bob Norman writes:

Israel visited the club at a Wings Plus restaurant, where he was said to have blamed partisan Republican politics for the criticism against his agency after it was learned that deputies failed to enter the school while students and staff were being gunned down at the school.

Israel, who participated in CNN’s one-sided town hall event, refused to take any responsibility for the inaction of deputies and the numerous red flags that were missed with the shooter in a follow-up interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, claiming, “I’ve given amazing leadership.” – READ MORE

