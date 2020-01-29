WATCH: Bret Baier Has To Intervene After Chris Wallace Gets Nasty With Katie Pavlich

Fox News anchor Bret Baier had to tell fellow anchor Chris Wallace on Monday to tone it down after Wallace got in a testy exchange with Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich over President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Bret Baier had to intervene after Chris Wallace got testy with Katie Pavlich on FOX News this morning. It was an interesting conversation. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ysU8Q2zQUQ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 27, 2020

Wallace, who at least formally appears to have been a registered Democrat, took issue with comments that Pavlich made in comparing the Clinton impeachment trial to Trump’s impeachment trial. – READ MORE