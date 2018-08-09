WATCH: Boy in Wheelchair Stands for National Anthem in Incredible Display of Patriotism — And Now It’s Going Viral

During the national anthem at the Putnam County Fair in Tennessee, 10-year-old Avery Price impressed many around him when he stood for the flag.

Price has hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) syndrome, which means he often has to use a wheelchair to get around and has difficulty using his legs.

However, none of that mattered when Price heard the anthem playing.

“I usually sit and put my hand on my heart, but last night I decided to stand … because I like to stand for my country,” Price said in an interview with Fox 17. – READ MORE

If you want to see change on an issue, do something about it.

That’s the philosophy of NFL Hall of Fame running back, Jim Brown. During an interview at the premiere of “Hard Knocks,” Brown was very straightforward when asked about the kneeling controversy.

“I’ll never kneel and I will always respect the flag,” said Brown.

“I’LL NEVER KNEEL.” -Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown takes a stand against anthem protests pic.twitter.com/cEqwbiPyzg — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2018

“I am not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem,” Brown said. “I’m fighting with all of my strength to make it a better country, but I don’t think that’s the issue. Because what is the top side? Are you not going to stand up? This is our country, man.” – READ MORE

