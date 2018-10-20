WATCH: Boy Has Message For Woman Who Falsely Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

The 9-year-old boy who was falsely accused of sexually assaulting a New York woman last week has a message for her: “I don’t forgive this woman at all, and she needs help.”

“I don’t forgive this woman at all.” Days after the #CornerstoreCaroline incident, when a white woman accused 9-year-old Jeremiah Harvey of grabbing her butt, Jeremiah tells reporters that he does not forgive his accuser and thinks she needs help. https://t.co/w0gIQ9GXQ1 pic.twitter.com/7q1YLyv1zi

Teresa Klein sparked outrage when she claimed that Jeremiah Harvey grabbed her “ass” at a Sahara Deli Market in Brooklyn and proceeded to call the police, or so she claims, and made a huge scene outside the store.

“I want the cops here right now,” Klein yelled on witness cell phone video. “I was sexually assaulted by a child!”

Surveillance video from the incident was eventually released and showed that the boy did not touch her, but Klein stuck with her original story immediately after the incident. – READ MORE