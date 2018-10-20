    True Pundit

    WATCH: Boy Has Message For Woman Who Falsely Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

    The 9-year-old boy who was falsely accused of sexually assaulting a New York woman last week has a message for her: “I don’t forgive this woman at all, and she needs help.”

    Teresa Klein sparked outrage when she claimed that Jeremiah Harvey grabbed her “ass” at a Sahara Deli Market in Brooklyn and proceeded to call the police, or so she claims, and made a huge scene outside the store.

    “I want the cops here right now,” Klein yelled on witness cell phone video. “I was sexually assaulted by a child!”

    Surveillance video from the incident was eventually released and showed that the boy did not touch her, but Klein stuck with her original story immediately after the incident.READ MORE

