WATCH: Boston Dynamics’ terrifying robots can now run, jump and climb

Boston Dynamics, the company known for its “nightmare-inducing” backflipping robots, has unveiled two new videos that show them autonomously navigating through different terrains, including an office and a lab, and jogging in a grass field.

The clips released Thursday detail the progress that Atlas, a humanoid robot, and SpotMini, a doglike robot, have made. SpotMini, for example, is using cameras to identify and move past obstacles, such as office furniture.

“During the autonomous run, SpotMini uses data from the cameras to localize itself in the map and to detect and avoid obstacles,” Boston Dynamics said in the video description. “Once the operator presses ‘GO’ at the beginning of the video, the robot is on its own.”

Meanwhile, Atlas’ jump over the downed tree trunk isn’t elegant in the way an Olympic hurdler is, but it more than gets the job done. If that isn’t shocking enough, SpotMini continues its venture outside near grills, walking along a concrete path. That probably isn’t what most people envision when they think of a fun-filled BBQ with friends and the family dog. – READ MORE

