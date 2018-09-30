WATCH: Border Wall Construction Underway in El Paso

A Video Released This Week Shows The Opening Stages Of A Construction Project In El Paso, Texas, Ordered By President Donald Trump. The Project Is Replacing A Four-mile Segment Of Fencing With Upgraded Wall Technology.

Border Patrol officials in the El Paso Sector announced the groundbreaking of a new section of border wall near the Paso Del Norte international bridge, Breitbart Texas reported.

“This new wall will be far more durable and far more effective in deterring would-be illegal entrants,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron A. Hull said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. Chief Hull said crews will build a “bollard-style” design that will make the barrier more durable and harder to breach.

This week, the El Paso Times released video showing construction crews beginning the work that will replace a four-mile segment of outdated fencing with an 18-foot bollard-style wall. The construction project began in the Chihuahuita neighborhood, one of the city’s oldest communities. The wall will separate the community from Juárez, Mexico. – READ MORE

With the effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border seemingly stalled in Washington, D.C., the National Sheriffs’ Association has launched a crowdfunding effort to help pay for President Trump’s long-promised border wall.

The group announced the fundraising effort last week during a White House meeting attended by Trump and 43 sheriffs from 35 states, the Charlotte Observer reported.

As of Sunday morning, more than $23,000 of the $1.5 billion goal has been raised.

Bristol County, Massachusetts, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who attended the White House meeting, said that sheriffs have been calling on Congress to do their job and act on border security for 20 years, and for 20 years, Congress has done nothing.