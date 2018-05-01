True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Border Patrol Agent Says Illegal Immigrants Have No Regard For America’s Laws, And It’s Backfiring On Democrats

Posted on by
Share:

Border Patrol agent Brandon Judd said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that illegal immigrants have no respect for the U.S. government and are disregarding the rule of law.

Judd was discussing the caravan of illegal immigrants who tried to break through the southern border Sunday and accused them of blatantly violating America’s sovereignty. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Border Patrol Agent Says Illegal Immigrants Have No Regard For America’s Laws, And It’s Backfiring On Democrats
Border Patrol Agent Says Illegal Immigrants Have No Regard For America’s Laws, And It’s Backfiring On Democrats

Border Patrol agent Brandon Judd said Monday on "Fox & Friends" that illegal immigrants have no respect for the U.S. government and are disregarding the rule of law. Judd was discussing the carava

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: