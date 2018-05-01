WATCH: Border Patrol Agent Says Illegal Immigrants Have No Regard For America’s Laws, And It’s Backfiring On Democrats

Border Patrol agent Brandon Judd said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that illegal immigrants have no respect for the U.S. government and are disregarding the rule of law.

Judd was discussing the caravan of illegal immigrants who tried to break through the southern border Sunday and accused them of blatantly violating America’s sovereignty. – READ MORE

