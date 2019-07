When did Customs and Border Protection become the welcoming committee to America?

Video published by KOLD shows Border agents standing at the top of a hill, waiting for a group of illegal aliens to approach.

CRISIS ON THE BORDER: @acarrillonews travels to the El Paso Sector to speak with agents & migrants about the record number of asylum seekers & what Tucson is doing to help tonight at 10 on KOLD. #border #immigration #elpaso pic.twitter.com/UqUq3js36k — KOLD News 13 (@KOLDNews) July 26, 2019

The agent crosses past the end of the border wall and extends his hand to assist a woman scaling the hill to enter the country illegally in El Paso, Texas.

A female agent pats a boy on the head as he walks into America. – READ MORE