Politics TV
WATCH: Border Agent Gives Fox Single Best Quote on Wall We’ve Ever Heard
Art Del Cueto, National Border Patrol Council: “There’s no reason to attack our president. He’s doing the right thing.” #OutnumberedOT pic.twitter.com/rE8Rs0MHDZ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 4, 2018
Border Patrol agent Art del Cueto, president of the Border Patrol Union in Tucson, Arizona, and vice president of the Border Patrol Council, said Wednesday on Fox News that border agents were “very grateful” with the support they were being given by the president, as well as Trump’s focus on securing the border with a wall where necessary.
As to the oft-promised by Trump — and much-maligned by the left — border wall, del Cueto summed up its necessity with perhaps the best quote on the topic we’ve ever heard, using the analogy of locking the front door of a person’s home.
“The reason we lock our doors at night is because we love the people inside, not because we hate the people outside,” del Cueto said. – READ MORE