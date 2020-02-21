WATCH: Bloomberg’s All-Male Crowd Surfing is His Most Bizarre Video Yet

Add a cringe-worthy crowd-surfing performance to Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s off-Broadway theater escapades. This is Bloomberg’s strangest video yet.

In another off-Broadway production, Bloomberg gets a little gritty, dropping the word ass and then crowd surfing on stage. Can you imagine the media blowback and uproar if Trump ever crowd surfed on stage? But for a strange man with billions of dollars to throw at the presidnetial race, Bloomberg will get a free pass from the mainstream media. This isn’t Jim Morrison-like crowd surfing either — this is the cringe-worthy variety that only Bloomberg can deliver.

CRINGE: Bloomberg Crowd Surfs from michael moore on Vimeo.

