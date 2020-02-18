WATCH: Bloomberg in 2011 Suggested Denying Cancer Treatment to Elderly

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg once suggested denying cancer treatment to elderly Americans as a solution to overcrowding in hospitals.

In 2011, while sitting Shiva with a Jewish family, Bloomberg said elderly Americans who are “95-years-old” should be denied treatment if they “show up with prostate cancer” to a hospital in order to shore up resources.

Bloomberg explaining how healthcare will “bankrupt us,” unless we deny care to the elderly. “If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say…there’s no cure, we can’t do anything. A young person, we should do something. Society’s not willing to do that, yet.” pic.twitter.com/7E5UFHXLue — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 16, 2020

“If you show up with prostate cancer and you’re 95 years old, we should say, ‘Go and enjoy … live a long life. There’s no cure, and we can’t do anything,’” Bloomberg said. “If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not ready to do that yet.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --