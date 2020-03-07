WATCH: ‘Bloomberg Could Have Given Every American $1Million’ – Liberal Media Math Exposed In Stunning Interview

They’re not sending their best.

During a Thursday discussion over the amount of money Mike Bloomberg has spent on advertising during the 2020 election – some $500 million, MSNBC‘s Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay promoted a Twitter user’s very incorrect math.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams reads a tweet: “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. U.S. Population, 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million” NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: “It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true. It’s disturbing” It’s $1.53 per person pic.twitter.com/dIiwCESgh8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2020

“Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money he spent he could have given every American $1 million,” said Gay. – READ MORE

