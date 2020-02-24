WATCH: Blagojevich just implicated Obama in ‘Senate seat scandal,’ drops names, says ‘more to come’

The interview began with host Jesse Watters asking whether Obama had been involved in his post-2008 election plans to sell the then-president’s former Senate seat.

“Did you ever talk to Barack Obama about this Senate seat. Did he have any knowledge about what was going on or not?” the host asked.

An unapologetic Rod Blagojevich appears on Fox News while Jesse Watters peppers him with questions attempting to implicate Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/X9CaFPpgd9 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 23, 2020

After Blago’s exclusive interview with @JesseBWatters it is highly recommended he release the following statement immediately ⬇️⬇️ I, Rod Blagojevich, am not suicidal. I will not be shooting myself in the back of the head twice or kill myself by hanging.#LockThemAllUp pic.twitter.com/Rk04f47jkk — DONNA WARREN ⭐️🌟⭐️ (@DonnaWR8) February 23, 2020

“President Obama began the whole conversation because he sent someone to me as a middleman, a mediator — not unusual in politics — on the night he was elected president to say that he’d like to talk about his choice for the Senate and to see what I might be willing to ask for,” Blagojevich replied.

“ political horse-trading, not what those corrupt prosecutors said it was.” [Bizpacreview]

He added that the mediator was Tom Balanoff, “a big union leader” who the records show spoke at the 2008 Democrat National Convention on behalf of Obama. – READ MORE

