WATCH: Black Democrat lawmaker goes off on MSNBC host when asked if he’s being paid to support President Trump

July 29: After Democrat @RepVernonJones used FACTS to explain why Black Americans aredoing better under President Trump, Craig Melvin asked: “Are you being compensated ?” Vernon Jones fired back: “You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative.” pic.twitter.com/9UaNLHeVme — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 29, 2020

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones fired back hard after MSNBC host Craig Melvin suggested he might be getting paid to support President Donald Trump.

Mr. Jones, a Democrat and member of the Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board, was questioned about his backing of the president.

“Are you a paid campaign surrogate? Are you being compensated?” asked Melvin. – READ MORE

