WATCH: Black Americans Turn Out To Defend Lincoln Emancipation Memorial From Radical Activists

Black Americans showed up to defend the Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Friday to push back on radical activists who want to tear the statue down.

The statue of former President Abraham Lincoln was purchased by slaves as a way to honor Lincoln, a Republican, for freeing the slaves. The statue shows Lincoln standing over a slave who is rising to his knees while holding a broken chain after being freed from slavery.

“I have made it my mission to protect that statue. We need light and not hate.” Marcia Cole of FREED stands among protestors defending the Emancipation Memorial despite heckling from the crowd.pic.twitter.com/yuja5N2poA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 27, 2020

The History Matters…If Only Leftists Knew It pic.twitter.com/4JoPYvdkeE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 27, 2020

“So, I have made my mission to protect that statue,” one woman said. “Why not put a sign there that says why it’s there. Our Jewish brothers and sisters around the world have monuments to the Holocaust. In Germany, they even have existing concentration camps for to come in and see. This means that they cannot deny what happened because there are Holocaust deniers.”

“If you remove all evidence of slavery, it’s like it never happened. That’s exactly what’s happening,” the woman continued. “Let it stand, put up another statue with signage, have a timeline .” – READ MORE

