Watch How Bitter Democrats React When Trump Enters the Room for the State of the Union

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump appeared for his highly anticipated first State of the Union address. The audience included the president’s family, his Cabinet, four of the Supreme Court justices, many members of Congress along with a guest of their choosing, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 15 special guests of the president, which include MS-13 victims’ parents, service members, and hard-working Americans.

However, when Trump entered the room, everyone stood out of respect, and Republicans cheered and clapped for Trump, but most Democrats did not clap. – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump said his ongoing work to cut regulations and governmental red tape will enhance the American economy.

Trump pointed specifically to the city of Detroit, Michigan, which has seen an increase in urban blight and unemployment.

Trump said previously-enacted regulations “crippled” the American auto industry, hurting the Motor City. – READ MORE