WATCH: Billy Graham’s Daughter Mentions Donald Trump At Graham’s Funeral, And The Moment Is Absolutely Amazing

Ruth Graham, the daughter of the late Reverend Billy Graham, specifically mentioned President Trump at Graham’s funeral Friday.

“I want to thank each one of you for being here today,” she told those gathered to pay respects to her brother. “From those in the very back of the tent to the very front row, we are blessed and honored that you are here. Thank you.”

“I have learned this week as never before, everybody has a Billy Graham story,” Graham continued. “Even this week, President Trump told us about his Billy Graham story. As a little boy, his father took him to Yankee stadium to hear my father preach. And he said this is a big deal.” – READ MORE

