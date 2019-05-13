WATCH: Bill Nye loses it and melts down over climate change, goes on expletive-laden rant during late-night show

Bill Nye used adult language to explain climate change to adults on Sunday night’s “Last Week with John Oliver.”

During a segment on Oliver’s HBO show, Nye — famous for “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” as well as his staunch liberal schtick on climate change — appeared to demonstrate the effect of climate change on the planet.

Oliver, who was fact-checking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) comprehensive Green New Deal, cued a segment Nye filmed for Oliver’s show. The Senate voted the deal down in March.

The late-night show host was also discussing a new report from the U.N. that warned that the planet could experience a lasting change as early as 2040 due to climate change. – READ MORE