WATCH: Bill Maher Slams ‘Social Justice Warriors’ As Cancerous To ‘Progressivism’

On Friday, author Noah Rothman appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO to discuss his latest book, “Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.”

During the segment, host Bill Maher castigated so-called social justice warriors, who he said are not actually interested in justice or truth:

I think you're on to something – I talk about it here a lot, that there is, I would say, a cancer on progressivism with some of the, I guess they call themselves social justice warriors. I don't think they're interested in justice; I don't think they're interested in truth; I think they're interested in clicks. I think they're interested in things that make people click, and when I read them it makes me glad I didn't have kids who would see this. Hey, I got a smattering of applause there.