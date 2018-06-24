WATCH: Bill Maher Goes After Melania with Sick ‘Mrs. Hitler’ Jacket

First lady Melania Trump came under fire Thursday for what she was photographed wearing while boarding a plane to Texas to visit detention facilities for illegal immigrants.

The first lady endured nasty attacks from the usual suspects in Hollywood for her wardrobe choice, with Chelsea Handler, Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin among those serving up vile insults. Jim Carrey chimed in with some of his demented “art.”

Not to be outdone, Bill Maher bashed Melania in a vicious segment on his HBO show, “Real Time,” on Friday.

“In her defense, she has a lot of racist sweaters that were in the wash that she could have worn,” Maher said. “She picked out one of the best.”

He then proceeded to show supposedly humorous images of Mrs. Trump’s other jackets — including one with the words, “That’s Mrs. Hitler to You.” – READ MORE

