WATCH: Bill Clinton, Barack Obama SLAMMED Illegal Immigration In Their State Of The Union Addresses

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, and with the debate over illegal immigration dominating national headlines, it’s worth taking a look back at what former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama said about the subject during their State of the Union addresses.

In 1995, Clinton slammed illegal immigration, stating:

We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States — but those who enter the country illegally, and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law. They are showing disregard for those who are following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently and lawfully to become immigrants. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

When and what time is Trump delivering the 2018 State of the Union?

President Donald Trump will deliver his first formal State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Jan. 30, before a joint session of Congress. Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) presides in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol, with Vice President Mike Pence beside him in his constitutional role as president of the Senate. Congress, Supreme Court justices, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all but one of the president’s Cabinet members — the so-called designated survivor — will attend.

How can I watch this year’s SOTU? What channel is it on?

All major networks and cable news channels will broadcast the speech live. The White House will stream it live on its site, as will news networks through Facebook.

A live feed will also be available right here on TruePundit.com

How long is the speech?

The State of the Union has no set length. President Bill Clinton holds the record for the longest address, lasting 89 minutes, and President Ronald Reagan the shortest — roughly 31 minutes — according to The American Presidency Project . Trump’s joint address to Congress last year, which was not an actual State of the Union, was about an hour.

What topics will Trump cover?

The White House announced last week that the president would release his complete immigration policy “ framework ” before the State of the Union, so this will almost certainly be a centerpiece. According to a White House official , Trump’s speech will be one of unity as he tries to appeal to a fiercely divided Congress.

Trump will also take a page from his speech on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and talk about strong economic growth in the U.S., as well as the benefits of the recently enacted tax changes and an America-first trade policy. In view of the recent nuclear threats from North Korea, the Republican leader will highlight a national security policy of “peace through strength,” the White House official said. He also plans to use the opportunity to reveal the details of his long-awaited infrastructure plan . – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The White House is making a powerful statement with the decision to bring Evelyn Rodriguez as an official guest of the president to Tuesday’s State of the Union.

Rodriguez’s 16 year-old daughter was viciously slain by MS-13 gang members in 2016. The Trump administration has promised a severe crackdown on MS-13, the Salvadoran gang which has rapidly grown its presence on U.S. soil through illegal immigration.

Trump has vowed to “destroy” MS-13, which has seen their ranks swell to over 10,000 members across the country. Violent incidents involving the gang have skyrocketed over the last two years. Last year, Trump invited Jamiel Shaw Sr, whose child was also killed immigrant, to a speech before a joint session of Congress in January 2017. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a number of other Democrats plan to fill the House gallery with illegal aliens when President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

ABC News reports at least 24 House Democrats plan to bring illegals — the so-called “Dreamers” — to watch the Tuesday night speech from the House gallery.

The illegal aliens will be sitting in seats that in previous years were meant for brave military heroes, law-abiding taxpayers and America’s best and brightest.

In response, President Trump should fill the remainder of the House gallery with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber – live on national television. – READ MORE