WATCH: Biden Walks in Circles, Ignores Crowd, Speaks to Screen on Stage During Iowa Event

Share:

This latest story is probably one of the most strangest yet.

By all accounts, it looks as if Biden is confused and has lost track of where the crowd and/or camera is located. For at least 18-long-seconds Biden speaks directly to a gigantic screen.

At the start of the speech, Biden came “trotting” out in an awkward “look, everyone, I can run” moment. And during the speech, Biden was “walking in circles,” while speaking to the crowd. Perhaps that’s what threw him off and left him talking to a screen for 18+ seconds. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply