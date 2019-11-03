WATCH: Biden Walks in Circles, Ignores Crowd, Speaks to Screen on Stage During Iowa Event

This latest story is probably one of the most strangest yet.

By all accounts, it looks as if Biden is confused and has lost track of where the crowd and/or camera is located. For at least 18-long-seconds Biden speaks directly to a gigantic screen.

HILARIOUS…

Joe Biden speaking in an arena in Iowa gets confused where the camera is and keeps talking to a screen. CSPAN keeps cutting away to try and help him out…hahahahahahaha @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/nF9pFV0TE1 — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) November 2, 2019

“ is a man who started his campaign based on hate and division.” Joe Biden spoke at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines. #LJ19 pic.twitter.com/IU37Vdz6w7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2019

At the start of the speech, Biden came “trotting” out in an awkward “look, everyone, I can run” moment. And during the speech, Biden was “walking in circles,” while speaking to the crowd. Perhaps that’s what threw him off and left him talking to a screen for 18+ seconds. – READ MORE