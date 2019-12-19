WATCH: Biden urges teachers to touch students — ‘figuratively speaking’

Former vice president Joe Biden wants teachers to “touch” their students and tell them they love them.

“What happens to your students when, in fact, they do poorly?” Biden asked the crowd at a public education forum for 2020 Democratic candidates hosted by MSNBC on Saturday.

Joe Biden: I hope teachers ‘touch’ their students, tell them how much they love them. pic.twitter.com/MtMsUOKjDz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2019

“Most kids don’t say, ‘oh, I’m going to work harder!’ It’s ‘I can’t do it’ … then they use that excuse, ‘well, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to do it.’

“You’re teachers who touch them, figuratively speaking,” he said, drawing nervous laughs from educators in the audience. “Well, I hope you touch them and tell them how much you love them, too, but my point is when you touch their hearts …” – read more