WATCH: Biden, Tired of Being a Punching Bag, Slams Trump as ‘Unhinged’

Joe Biden is now routinely taking some tough shots, it appears.

The former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful ripped into President Donald Trump on Sunday, calling him “unhinged” amid Trump’s response to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and the president’s allegations of wrongdoing by Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden on President Trump: “Have you ever seen — rhetorical question — a president ever so unhinged as this guy is?” pic.twitter.com/TfBA421sJw — The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2019

Speaking at a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) summit, Biden continued a new strategy of pushing back against Trump’s allegations and what his campaign has called the president’s “unprecedented abuse of power,” Fox News reported.

"Have you ever seen — rhetorical question — a president ever so unhinged as this guy is?" Biden asked on Sunday.