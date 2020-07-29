WATCH: Biden Tells Reporters He Doesn’t Know Where He Is

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden told reporters he did not know where he was before a speech Tuesday in Wilmington, Del.

“Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Kingswood Community Center,” Biden said, before freezing for a few seconds. “Actually, that’s the one down where I used to work. That’s a joke. I didn’t know where we were.”

After appearing to refer to notes, he correctly identified the location as the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center. Biden, 77, said the late Anderson, whose name he had just forgotten, was a friend of his. – READ MORE

