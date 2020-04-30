WATCH: Biden Tells Clinton He Wishes She Was Running for Reelection

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden told twice-failed candidate Hillary Clinton Tuesday he wished he could be supporting her bid for reelection.

“I wish this were us doing this and my supporting your reelection for president of the United States. You won the majority of the vote,” Biden said during a livestream conversation with Clinton, his party’s 2016 nominee.

Biden’s wish that he didn’t have to run in 2020 against President Donald Trump comes after he effectively wrapped up the party’s nomination earlier this month.

He also appeared to speculate that some states engaged in misbehavior during the 2016 election.

“I think the way in which some of the states acted was just, anyway,” he said, before praising how Clinton would have handled the crisis. – READ MORE

