WATCH: Biden Repeatedly Coughs, Gets Confused During Tuesday Interviews

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden repeatedly coughed and struggled through multiple interviews on Tuesday, which were conducted from the comfort of his own home.

Grabien founder Tom Elliott created a supercut video of Biden’s struggles and repeated coughing during interviews that he had on CNN, MSNBC, and ABC.

“Have you been tested for the coronavirus?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden at the start of the clip

“No, I have not been tested for the coronavirus, uh, I’ve had, thank God, no symptoms that I’m aware of, that doesn’t mean that can’t happen,” Biden responded as he proceeded to cough throughout the remainder of the video.

At one point in the video Tapper had to call out Biden for coughing into his hand, which ignores the CDC’s recommendation that people cough into their elbows instead of their hands. – READ MORE

