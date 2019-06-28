WATCH: Biden Proposes Ban on Gun Sales Other Than Theoretical ‘Smart Guns’

During the first Democratic debate on Thursday night, front runner Joe Biden proposed banning the sale of any firearm that doesn’t include theoretical biometric locks.

“We should have smart guns,” Biden said. “No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger. It’s within our right to do that. We can do that. Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA.”

While prototypes of guns with integrated biometric locks exist, none are currently for sale on the American market. Biden’s proposal would effectively outlaw the sale of every firearm on store shelves in the United States. – read more